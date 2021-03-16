Time to look to other incentives to raise birth rate

The future looks bleak for future generations here if the trend of falling birth rates and rising deaths continues (Births here hit decade low as deaths climb to historic peak, March 14).

Our ageing population will present various challenges, such as reduced economic growth and increased healthcare and social service costs.

The Baby Support Grant and Baby Bonus Scheme, which lighten the financial burden of raising children, do not appear to have had the desired result.

We may have to turn to other incentives to encourage more married couples to have children, such as:

• Higher infant care and childcare subsidies.

• More tax relief for the education of the first three children until the tertiary level.

• Longer paid parental leave to take care of newborns.

• A year's supply of milk powder for the first child.

One of the reasons cited for people staying single or not having children is the high cost of living. Others prefer to maintain their current lifestyles.

We might be able to arrest this declining birth rate if we invest in our own people.

Ensuring that our birth rate remains at replacement level if not higher is vital.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan