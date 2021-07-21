Time to bring back circuit breaker

The situation with the Jurong Fishery Port and KTV clusters, which are growing bigger by the day, is certainly alarming.

Not surprisingly, the number of unlinked cases has increased into the double digits too.

Hence, although roughly half the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, it is vital to suppress the number of unlinked cases urgently.

It is better to bring back the circuit breaker now for at least a week in order to lower the number of unlinked cases to single digits.

This may be drastic, but the experience with the previous circuit breaker has shown it to be an effective tool to supplement the ongoing efforts of testing, tracing and vaccinating to stem the spread of the virus.

If the unlinked cases are not controlled soon, this fight to contain the virus might well be prolonged further.

Damian Ng Swee Beng