Time for people to regain passion and purpose for their mother tongue

I frequently see letter writers to Lianhe Zaobao lamenting the low status of the Chinese language in Singapore and the lack of a "big environment" for young people to acquire it.

Curious, I asked a veteran secondary school Chinese teacher how local students are faring. With a sigh, he answered with a Chinese saying that translates to "the standard is dropping from year to year".

In all fairness, the Government has committed substantial resources to promote bilingualism in Singapore. Why does it not seem to be working for Chinese?

Writers to Lianhe Zaobao attribute the decline of the language to a society dominated by English in all aspects of life, from signage to websites, from education to entertainment. Those who do not know English feel marginalised and excluded.

Pragmatism, I believe, is at the heart of the issue. Since English is the working language of commerce and administration, why would there be a need for students and working adults to invest time and effort in Chinese?

In the 1980s, we had xinyao, a distinctive genre of locally composed Mandarin pop songs. Nowadays, most young people do not even watch Mandarin serials.

Is all lost? I do not think so.

How about having an ongoing conversation to create a more conducive environment for learning our mother tongue?

Ways we can turn things around for people to regain passion and purpose for their mother tongue include:

• Parents realising that, by not creating a conducive mother tongue learning environment, they are depriving their children of a tool for meaning-making and expression.

• School teachers not only informing students but also inspiring them.

• The Government backing mother tongue creative content in a much bigger way (think the boom in South Korean pop culture).

Some stories are better told using our mother tongue, especially the all-important narrative of roots and identity.

Aletheia Chan Woon Cheng