Tighter regulation of health supplements needed

Health supplements sold in Singapore should be registered with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and tested for compliance with HSA's safety and quality standards.

The packaging of health supplements may conveniently omit potent substances, and unscrupulous dealers may claim that their health supplements comply with HSA standards when they do not.

On Dec 30 last year, HSA announced that it had found potent adulterants in five products that were marketed on local e-commerce and social media platforms (HSA warns of potent adulterants, banned substance in 5 products, Jan 1). HSA issued warnings to the sellers of those products.

It is better for HSA to take preventive steps rather than step in to test products only after customers report adverse effects. By then, unsuspecting consumers would already have consumed the supplements, and it would take even more time and effort to issue alerts and product recalls.

Gary Teo Teck Chye