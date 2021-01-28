Thumbs up for cleaner of Pek Kio Market toilet

I would like to thank those who do menial work that sometimes does not earn them any gratitude, such as road sweepers, rubbish collectors and toilet cleaners.

I visit wet markets and hawker centres regularly. Some of the toilets there are diabolical.

An exception is the public toilet at Pek Kio Market, which can put some toilets in malls to shame.

Mr Rajah Kumar and his family have been keeping the toilet in excellent condition for the last eight years.

They clean and disinfect the toilet regularly. The place is bright and fresh, and exceedingly clean.

If there is an award for this category, they certainly deserve it hands down.

Josephine Chia