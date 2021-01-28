Bouquets: Toilet hygiene

Thumbs up for cleaner of Pek Kio Market toilet

  • Published
    34 min ago

I would like to thank those who do menial work that sometimes does not earn them any gratitude, such as road sweepers, rubbish collectors and toilet cleaners.

I visit wet markets and hawker centres regularly. Some of the toilets there are diabolical.

An exception is the public toilet at Pek Kio Market, which can put some toilets in malls to shame.

Mr Rajah Kumar and his family have been keeping the toilet in excellent condition for the last eight years.

They clean and disinfect the toilet regularly. The place is bright and fresh, and exceedingly clean.

If there is an award for this category, they certainly deserve it hands down.

Josephine Chia

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 28, 2021, with the headline 'Thumbs up for cleaner of Pek Kio Market toilet'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 