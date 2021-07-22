Those who are not designated visitors can consider video calls

We refer to Mr Anthony Cheong's letter "Let all 10 children visit dying mum" (July 16).

We have reached out to Mr Cheong and are sorry to learn of his mother's passing. Please allow us to express our most sincere condolences.

The hospital makes special provision for patients who are dangerously ill or in the intensive care unit to receive more designated visitors than patients in general wards.

We are mindful of the desire of families to visit their loved ones at such times and will do our best to facilitate it.

We seek their understanding, however, that we are unable to accommodate large groups of visitors in the wards to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission to our patients, who are at their most vulnerable.

Individuals who are not designated visitors may wish to consider video calls, even though we know that this often cannot replace a physical visit.

We thank Mr Cheong for his feedback, and assure him that we will definitely do our best to accommodate larger family groups to visit their loved ones, without compromising the safety of all patients.

Sandra Aw

Head, Visitor Services

Singapore General Hospital