Those in Singapore with a stake in the social compact must speak up

It is heartening to hear the People's Action Party's fourth-generation (4G) leadership speaking of refreshing the social compact (4G team to unveil 'Forward Singapore' road map soon, May 2).

Before we decide on the kind of society we want, perhaps we should examine some of the challenges we are facing.

Externally, Singapore will require a fine balancing act to navigate choppy waters amid the tussles between great powers. We must understand both East and West to do so. We must hold firm to a rules-based world order to survive.

We are a fast-greying nation with a dwindling birth rate. Will the young and mobile leave this mature economy for greener shores that can better match their vitality and aspirations?

Immigration is necessary to sustain our economic growth. While Singaporeans are accommodating, our core values, which are still in the making, are being challenged by new norms and ethos. It will take some effort to manage increasingly diverse interests.

Like most developed economies, social inequality will only become more acute. The redistribution of wealth must be seen as fair to both the haves and have-nots. We should keep politics of envy at bay.

How do we build a kind and inclusive society? It begins with us Singaporeans who have a stake in the social compact. We must speak up and let our leaders know where to take us.

Amid these challenges, I wish our 4G leadership well.

Lee Teck Chuan