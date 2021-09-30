This is worth catching

This huge poster at the train platform in Pasir Panjang MRT station has caught my attention for a while.

I wondered about this movie that was coming to Pasir Panjang. The only cinemas I know of in the area are Starlight Cinema, which is no longer around, and those in VivoCity.

While trying to find out where the movie was screening, I figured out that the answer was across the road from the station.

The poster has been there for some time - an artwork advertising an imaginary film about a real-life hero, who is remembered in the nearby war museum, Reflections at Bukit Chandu.

So I walked up Pepys Road and came upon a black and white bungalow refashioned as a World War II museum.

Inside, the battle of Bukit Chandu on Feb 14, 1942, in which the Malay Regiment fought valiantly against the Japanese, is retold. Another room pays tribute to Lieutenant Adnan Saidi, the war hero who led C Company of the 1st Battalion, and the soldiers who fought bravely to their death in that battle.

This museum cannot be seen from the main road and remains unknown to many going by Pasir Panjang Road. It deserves to be better highlighted as a must-see attraction along the Southern Ridges trail.

Yeo Hock Yew