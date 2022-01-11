Think out of the box to solve problem of abandoned trolleys

The problem of abandoned shopping trolleys remains rampant in housing estates, particularly those close to supermarkets (Chasing trolleys, Jan 9).

Wayward consumers who do not return trolleys may not be aware that they are indirectly contributing to the increased cost of their groceries, as supermarkets will factor this component into their operating costs.

Abandoned trolleys are an eyesore, and also cause obstruction to residents in housing estates. Pushing trolleys away without returning them is theft, and the culprits should be taken to task and fined if caught.

Supermarkets should not waste their resources by deploying staff to retrieve the trolleys. They should think out of the box and consider solutions such as having incentives to discourage trolley dumping.

Trolleys are more likely to be returned if there are trolley return points at locations such as shopping mall carparks and taxi stands.

Perhaps supermarkets could consider giving coupons to trolley users who return their trolleys to exchange for a token discount on groceries once they have accumulated a required number of coupons.

With incentives offered, over time, even if the problem is not eradicated, supermarkets would hopefully have considerably fewer abandoned trolleys.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan