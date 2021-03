The tragic death of Myanmar maid Piang Ngaih Don has greatly tarnished Singapore's reputation as a safe and welcoming nation.

However, I instantly regained my pride at being a Singaporean when I saw the photo of maids dancing joyfully and read the report "Old RGS compound serving as gathering site for maids" (March 8).

Well done, Centre for Domestic Employees and the Manpower Ministry.

Cheng Lian Seah