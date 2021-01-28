Thanks for giving refreshments to those in line

I am grateful for the effort put in by the organisers of the Covid-19 vaccination exercise on Monday at Changi Airport Terminal 4 for aviation workers and members of the Home Team.

It could have been a logistical nightmare, planning and executing such a massive event on short notice. Yet, and in spite of the volume of people being vaccinated, the entire operation ran like clockwork.

I was also delighted that someone decided to give refreshments to everyone waiting in line.

Once again, to the organisers, a big thank you.

Narendran Krishnan