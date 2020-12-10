Forum: Thankful for Singapore's sound policies

Bouquets: Cannabis

A cannabis plant at the house of Valeria Rivera in Buenos Aires on Nov 19, 2020.
I am grateful for Singapore's strong stand against cannabis (S'pore 'disappointed' at UN reclassification of cannabis, Dec 4).

In countries where cannabis use is legalised, it is mind-boggling to see how commercially lucrative and widely available it is.

I am thankful to be a Singaporean, in a nation whose leaders make sound, rational policies that benefit and safeguard the people. Such leadership is not seen in many countries where money speaks loudest and people are left to fend for themselves or die.

Adelyn Poh

