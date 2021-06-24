Thank you for the thank-you note

I was on the phone at Tanjong Pagar MRT station recently when something shiny on the floor caught my eye.

I picked it up. It was a ring, made perhaps of platinum, with a large sparkling stone, maybe a diamond. Pretty.

I looked around - no one.

I walked to the ticket counter and reported my find to the woman there. I asked her if I could leave the ring with her, in case someone came looking.

She gave me a scrap of paper to write my name and number on, which I did, and left.

And that was the end of the matter - or so I thought.

Two days later, I was catching up on the day's happenings.

The news was gloomy. The pandemic was on a rampage in the region. The mood was dour.

A meek pip on the phone announced a WhatsApp text.

"Dear Jaldeep, we are the couple who lost our engagement ring…"

It was a note of gratitude, and it was effusive.

It made me smile.

Jaldeep Sodhi