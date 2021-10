I am a senior citizen aged 83, and a long-term pass holder. I am fully vaccinated and had my booster dose last week.

I did not suffer any adverse effects. As a precaution, I just took Panadol before going to bed after the jab for all the three vaccinations.

I am writing this to show my appreciation for the highly organised vaccination process and my gratefulness to Singapore for taking care of its senior citizens.

Mohini Talwar