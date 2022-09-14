Connectivity issues should have been addressed earlier

I read with much concern the dispute between Jetstar and Changi Airport Group (CAG) (CAG and Jetstar still in talks over T4 move, priority is to 'do this well than fast': Minister, Aug 31).

If Singapore is to remain a hub of choice for airlines, we should be seen as one that caters to the ease of connectivity.

It was reported that Jetstar did not give an official reason for the pushback, but "it is understood that the airline is unhappy with the poorer connection of T4 to the other terminals, where many of its partner airlines such as Qantas and Emirates operate".

Thought should have been given at the planning stage to improving this connectivity by building a Skytrain connection between Terminal 4 and the other terminals.

Cost should not be a factor, given that the funds allocated to the construction of Terminal 5 could be reallocated to build the Skytrain connection.

I hope that the CAG will look into this.

Keith Wong