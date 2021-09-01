Replies: Maids

Temporary hiring suspension protects worker and employer

  • Published
    1 hour ago

We thank Ms Lily Lee for her letter "Putting mum in a nursing home will be the last resort" (Aug 16).

We empathise with Ms Lee's situation. As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Manpower temporarily suspends an employer from hiring another migrant domestic worker (MDW) when a potential case of abuse is reported.

This is to protect both the MDW and employer while police investigate the case.

We have been in touch with Ms Lee to better understand her concerns and have discussed caregiving options for her mother with dementia.

Jeanette Har
Director, Investigation
Ministry of Manpower

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 01, 2021, with the headline 'Temporary hiring suspension protects worker and employer'. Subscribe
Topics: 