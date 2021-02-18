Bouquets: Religious harmony

Teens show the way forward for society

  • Published
    5 min ago

I am encouraged and elated by the Voices of Youth letter by students Alex Low and Iman Yazid (Of different faiths, but so normal for us to be together, Feb 8).

The writers displayed maturity and wisdom beyond their years, in the way they have openly embraced their differences and proactively promoted racial and religious harmony.

We have much to learn from the examples set by these young men.

There is hope for a world so marred by societal differences and disharmony currently.

I thank Alex and Iman for showing us a way forward.

Katherine Ong

