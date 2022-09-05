Booth selling 'unclaimed' packages attracted hordes

While I was at the Comex 2022 tech show in Suntec City last Friday, I saw a vendor at a booth selling a large number of "unclaimed" and unlabelled packages at $6 each.

People queued to buy the packages, as it seemed like they were getting a bargain. It was probably a thrill too, as they would not know what they had bought until they opened the packages.

A few questions ran through my mind.

Are these packages really "unclaimed"? How much effort did the delivery companies put into tracking the buyers? Why was this booth set up at a Comex event, which is usually for promoting technology and electronics?

Andy Chew Teck Huat