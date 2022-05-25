Students and parents not showing them the respect they deserve

I remember my school days, when teachers could discipline students by any means necessary. I remember how students wouldn't even tell their parents when we got slapped, because our parents respected the fact that our teachers disciplined us.

We did not fear our teachers; we actually respected them. They made us the men and women we are today.

Sadly, I don't think this will apply to young people in the future, now that those disciplinary methods are no longer considered acceptable in class.

I have heard many stories from my teacher friends about students rolling their eyes at or shouting back at teachers, and being rude to them. I can't imagine this behaviour being tolerated by my teachers when I was in school.

Young people today learn from their parents, whether directly or indirectly, that it is all right to be disrespectful to their teachers.

They follow the examples of their parents, who talk to teachers and treat them as if they don't matter. I am appalled by the way parents treat teachers these days. Is this what Singapore has come to?

The authorities need to give teachers more protection. Parents should be warned that if they are disrespectful to teachers, they will be reprimanded.

If teachers are not protected, these incidents of students and their parents being rude to teachers will keep happening.

Sherman Prescott Shotam