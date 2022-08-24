Pay hike is welcome, but do more to prevent burnout

Can a pay hike of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent prevent our educators from being burnt out (35,000 teachers to get pay hike of 5%-10% from Oct 1, Aug 17)? Are we addressing the root cause of the issue?

Nowadays, introducing one's spouse as an educator no longer gets positive comments like "wow, thank you for moulding future leaders". One is more likely to get a look of sympathy instead.

It seems like the role of educators has evolved much over the years, but it's losing its focus on the most fundamental role - to educate. We have all heard about how much of the workload is not related to teaching.

Times have changed but class size still remains the same. On top of managing the 35 to 40 students, the harder task is to manage and communicate with the parents of these students almost daily due to technological advancement, compared with meeting the parents only every six months as in the past.

To be able to provide children with the expected care and knowledge transfers, the educator needs to be in the right mental and physical condition.

Just think about it, a defective machine is unlikely to produce a product of quality.

Here, we are talking about a person who pours his time and soul into doing his best for your child's future.

Many teachers have spent close to 20 years in this industry, yet some among them whom I know are thinking about leaving the service.

More needs to be done to maintain this world-class education system.

Ng Wei Yang