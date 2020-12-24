Education

Forum: Teach kids that learning is a journey, not a race

Students listening to a briefing in the classroom before the release of the GCE N-Level results at Yuying Secondary School, on Dec 17, 2020.
Most parents are concerned only with grades, but every child is talented in one way or another.

Let children explore their talents. Grades are not everything. If they do not do well, let them know it is okay. Do not make them feel like a failure.

As parents, we should be their first cheerleaders.

Teach them to compare their grades with those in their previous exam to see how much they have improved, instead of comparing themselves with their peers. Comparison with others leads only to low self-esteem in the long run, stretching up to adulthood.

Share with them the process of science, the magic of numbers and the symphony of language.

Learning is a journey towards acquiring knowledge; it is not a race to be completed in a given timeframe.

