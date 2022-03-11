Long queue at airport as many drivers prefer cash only

I work at Changi Airport and have noticed that with more flights arriving now, it is taking longer for arriving passengers to get a taxi. The wait can be up to an hour even though the taxi bays are filled.

The issue is that many taxi drivers say they accept only cash for payment, and many passengers, especially foreigners, do not have Singapore dollars with them.

These passengers then have to wait longer for a cabby who will accept card payment.

Passengers who fly from places like Europe or the United States have spent up to 18 hours travelling with masks on. It makes things worse if they have to wait a long time for a taxi.

The authorities should find out why these taxi drivers prefer cash, and solve the issue.

Changi Airport is one of the best in the world. Let us not allow long waits for a taxi to tarnish Singapore's reputation.

U Kyaw Oo