Mr Danny Yeo highlighted an unfortunate pitfall in the present system of taxi surcharges (Long wait at taxi bay as drivers eye booking fee, April 12).

One can imagine the frustration of waiting for a much-needed taxi, only to see the vehicles driving past in search of more lucrative fares.

Nevertheless, we must also consider the perspective of taxi drivers, who are within their right to adjust their customer service approach if it means an appreciable increase in their income.

This is especially so at a time when cabbies are facing spiralling fuel costs and sluggish recovery in passenger demand.

To overcome this problem, we may need to rethink how fares are set.

To minimise drivers' incentive to cherry-pick passengers, while preserving the principle of price sensitivity during peak hours, it might be more equitable to impose a uniform rate adjustment for taxis that are booked as well as those that are flagged down after 6.30pm.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2022, with the headline Adjust rate for all rides during peak hours.

