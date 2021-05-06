Task force to release findings on supporting professionals, managers and executives

I refer to the Forum letter, "Older workers have tough time getting past recruiters and HR staff" (May 4), and thank the writer for her comments.

The issue of age discrimination was surfaced in the surveys and focus group discussions which the National Trades Union Congress-Singapore National Employers Federation joint task force on professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) conducted over the last six months with more than 8,000 PMEs. To address the issue, the task force is planning to release its findings and recommendations aimed at advocating and supporting mature PMEs in the latter half of this year.

In the meantime, NTUC will continue to help union members who are seeking employment support, by working with NTUC's e2i (Employment and Employability Institute) and the NTUC Job Security Council.

We will also continue to champion the rights of mature workers, including PMEs aged 40 and above, who are particularly concerned about age discrimination.

As a labour Member of Parliament, I have been advocating various changes to legislation and policies concerning PMEs and will continue to raise such challenges faced by PMEs in Parliament.

For NTUC to be able to better represent PMEs' interests and speak up for them, we need more PMEs to join as union members.

With a larger base and louder voice, we can represent PMEs more effectively and make real, solid changes for the better.

Patrick Tay

Assistant Secretary-General

National Trades Union Congress