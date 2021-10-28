Task force emphasises whole-of-society approach to tackling issue

We thank Forum writers Kristine Lam and Lee Yoke Mun for their letters, "More can be done to deal with issue of family violence here" (Sept 22) and "Firms too can play a key role in supporting victims of family violence" (Sept 29).

The writers have suggested, among other issues, to raise awareness of family violence and enhance support for survivors.

The multi-stakeholder task force on family violence was set up in February last year to develop a comprehensive understanding of the family violence landscape in Singapore, identify areas for improvement, and co-create recommendations to tackle the issue.

The task force's report, released last month, sets out 16 recommendations to address family violence.

These recommendations emphasise the importance of a whole-of-society approach to tackle family violence, through interventions to detect and prevent violence, and efforts to support survivors and reduce the risk of recurrence.

For instance, the task force has recommended improving awareness of family violence through public education campaigns, and by tapping touchpoints like schools, workplaces, and religious and grassroots organisations, so that more can identify and refer persons experiencing violence to available support.

Specific to workplace outreach, task force member United Women Singapore's Gender Safe Workplaces programme advocates personnel policies to support employees facing family violence.

The task force has also recommended educating the public on the different types of abuse, including emotional and psychological abuse, so that survivors and witnesses will be better able to recognise such cases and render help promptly.

The task force's recommendations are available at go.gov.sg/familyviolencetaskforcereport. The Government is considering the recommendations and will be responding to the task force's report.

To reduce the recurrence of violence, the task force recommends strengthening the enforcement of counselling orders, and introducing mandatory assessment and treatment for perpetrators. This complements existing counselling and domestic exclusion orders.

The task force's recommendations are available at go.gov.sg/familyviolencetaskforcereport. The Government is considering the recommendations and will be responding to the task force's report.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, call the National Anti-Violence Helpline on 1800-777-0000.

In life-threatening situations, call the police on 999.

Yoganathan Ammayappan

Senior Director, Rehabilitation and Protection Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development