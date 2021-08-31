Targeted solutions may be needed for different groups of low-wage workers

The ongoing national discussion on low-wage workers is welcome. I agree with the issues raised by Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong in her commentary (The real problem about low wages in Singapore, Aug 20).

The article referred to a study on household budgets by researchers, which concluded that a minimum income standard for a single elderly person in Singapore is $1,379 a month.

In October last year, it was revealed in Parliament that about 100,000 people earn below $1,300.

Often, a single income supports a number of other elderly people and young dependants, so the problem becomes more complex.

It is commendable that a tripartite workgroup led by the Government is looking into low-wage workers' issues.

It would be insightful if the workgroup could understand the reasons behind the low-wage numbers in more detail, and propose targeted solutions.

For example, many of these Singaporeans could be older, unskilled or suffering from illness and working part-time.

Different demographics may call for tailored solutions.

Perhaps many are casual, unskilled workers who work, for example, as assistants in markets or shops.

The Workfare Skills Support scheme, which supports low-wage workers in undertaking training, may not reach such workers easily as they do not know how to apply for the scheme, or they have no formal employer with resources to apply for it.

Some casual workers may wish to be matched with progressive employers or full-time employment. Therefore, customised outreach for training and job matching may be required.

It is heartening that many segments of the public and private sector, and civil society, are interested in supporting low-wage workers.

This could lead to the required targeted solutions and benefits for our fellow Singaporeans.

Lam Yin Yin