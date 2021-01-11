Tap optometrists for primary and step-down care

We refer to the letters on eye care (Long wait to see doctor at Singapore National Eye Centre, Dec 18, 2020; and Measures being taken to shorten waiting time at eye centre, Jan 7).

Optometrists are trained eye care professionals, competent in refraction, prescribing optical aids and diagnosis of eye diseases, referring patients for medical treatment when needed. Optometry is a primary eye care profession regulated by the Ministry of Health.

The public has easy access to optometrists in retail spaces, and they are also available after office hours and on public holidays.

They are a valuable resource for the health authorities to tap for primary and step-down eye care.

Hospitals should consider allowing optometrists to handle stable cases and triage eye cases first in the community, before patients visit eye doctors.

In doing so, community-based optometrists, together with public hospitals, can seek to deliver the best eye care to the public.

By using our eye care resources wisely, we can free up more time for the eye doctors in the hospitals to attend to more urgent cases and reduce patients' waiting time.

Chui Wen Juan

Vice-President

Singapore Optometric Association