60 years old and still standing tall

I went to Tanglin Halt recently with a friend and spent about three hours in the estate walking around and taking many photographs.

Though I have not lived there, I had always wanted to capture the beauty of this Housing Board estate that will soon make way for redevelopment.

What impressed me was the architectural marvel of these early HDB flats.

Though the 10-storey blocks in this photo were constructed in 1962, they still look as good as new.

Looking at the Tanglin Halt blocks still standing tall after 60 years of construction, I am truly amazed by their iconic appearance.

I have been living in HDB flats since 1965, and these concrete blocks are always close to my heart.

Redevelopment is necessary in land-scarce Singapore, but these flats bring back fond memories of the past.

A. Kannan

