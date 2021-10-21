Tan Tock Seng team attentive and professional

I would like to express my gratitude to Dr Yong Fok Chuan and his medical team at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Dr Yong operated on my fractured wrist on Oct 28 last year.

Going through the operation under local anaesthesia gave me insight into the learning environment at the hospital.

I could hear Dr Yong, the senior anaesthetist and the senior nurse leading and coaching their younger colleagues.

The doctor and anaesthetists introduced themselves and ensured I could see their faces.

The nurses were also attentive to patients suffering from post-operative pain.

To Dr Yong and his team, thank you for returning me the use of my hand.

Esther Chin Siew Lan