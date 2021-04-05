Take steps to improve user experience

The National Parks Board (NParks) has done a great job in keeping Singapore green, helping Singaporeans to enjoy the greenery and keeping Singaporeans healthy.

I have been walking and cycling around Singapore for about 15 years.

During this period, the number of people using the park connector networks (PCNs), nature parks and other parks has increased enormously. During weekends, these places are particularly crowded.

NParks should consider the following points.

First, the provision of paths for pedestrians and cyclists to use should be accelerated.

Second, many trails in locations such as MacRitchie Reservoir Park and Chestnut Nature Park get very muddy or have ponding occur during wet weather. NParks should do some maintenance work or raise some low-lying spots with gravel or sand.

Third, signs at some PCNs are poor, which has caused me to get lost or reach dead ends.

Fourth, more trees should be grown next to PCNs to encourage more people to use them. Many PCNs also need to be widened to accommodate both pedestrians and cyclists.

James Lim