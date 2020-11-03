Forum: Take long-term view in current volatile climate

The United States presidential election has been cited as one of the drivers behind the recent sustained stock market bloodbath (STI falls 1.3% in fourth consecutive day of losses, Oct 30).

This would have been of little surprise to investors who have been judiciously watching the markets and monitoring major world events.

For instance, Stock Trader's Almanac creator Yale Hirsch proposed in his presidential election cycle theory that there could be observable patterns and trends between stock market performance and presidential elections.

It's possible that the election results may not be known on election night itself, and a complete vote count could be delayed.

Investment experts are suggesting that the uncertainty arising from this, or contested election results, could drive short-term market volatility.

Investors would do well to constantly monitor the markets and their investment portfolios in consultation with their investment prognosticators, and adhere to disciplined, low-cost investing with a long-term view in the current volatile investment climate.

And if this year has taught us anything at all, it would be that no one can know with any measure of certainty as to what will happen next.

Woon Wee Min