Letter of the day

Take global food crisis as an opportunity to raise awareness of wastage

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has contributed to soaring global food prices, with no abatement in sight.

Understandably, local food vendors have been largely unable to absorb the price increases.

This is probably as close to a war food crisis as we can get, without the war exploding on our doorstep.

Singapore can, however, turn this into a learning opportunity on the topic of food wastage.

Singaporeans are already aware that most of our food is imported, but the plentiful supply has sadly led to a general sense of complacency.

For instance, I regularly see people at hawker centres clearing away plates that still have mouthfuls of rice left that will be discarded.

A famous line from a Tang dynasty poem by Li Shen reminds us that before every meal, we must be mindful of how hard the farmers have slogged to present every grain of rice before us.

The current situation has given us a golden opportunity to drum up awareness of the issues of food security and wastage, and I hope this precious window will not be wasted.

Tang Kum Cheong

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 13, 2022, with the headline Take global food crisis as an opportunity to raise awareness of wastage. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top