Take global food crisis as an opportunity to raise awareness of wastage

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has contributed to soaring global food prices, with no abatement in sight.

Understandably, local food vendors have been largely unable to absorb the price increases.

This is probably as close to a war food crisis as we can get, without the war exploding on our doorstep.

Singapore can, however, turn this into a learning opportunity on the topic of food wastage.

Singaporeans are already aware that most of our food is imported, but the plentiful supply has sadly led to a general sense of complacency.

For instance, I regularly see people at hawker centres clearing away plates that still have mouthfuls of rice left that will be discarded.

A famous line from a Tang dynasty poem by Li Shen reminds us that before every meal, we must be mindful of how hard the farmers have slogged to present every grain of rice before us.

The current situation has given us a golden opportunity to drum up awareness of the issues of food security and wastage, and I hope this precious window will not be wasted.

Tang Kum Cheong