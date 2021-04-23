Migrant workers

Take care of them as we do our own children

Children on school buses (which are safer than the backs of trucks) are required to be strapped to their seats, so this rule should apply to workers too, the writer says. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
It is time to ensure safe transportation for migrant workers (PIE accident leaves one dead, 16 injured, April 21).

This is not the first time such an accident has occurred and injuries sustained.

When our children ride in cars or school buses (which are safer than the backs of trucks), they are legally required to be strapped to their seats.

When someone else's child comes to Singapore to earn a living, it should also be our responsibility to ensure he is taken care of in the same way.

I appeal to the authorities to pass a law to ensure the safety of workers being transported.

Angie Chew

