Tagging kids to both parents' accounts a good suggestion

We refer to Ms Shirleen Loy Xue Qian's feedback (Allow children to be added to both parents' ActiveSG accounts, Dec 3).

We agree with her suggestion to tag children to the accounts of both their parents.

As part of our effort to continually improve our services, we are looking into the feasibility of having both parents manage their children's supplementary accounts together.

For programmes and facility bookings that require parental consent, the current system allows children to be tagged only to either parent to make it easier to manage the children's active wallet balance and transaction history.

We wish Ms Loy and her family the best of health, and hope that they stay active at ActiveSG sport centres and continue to enjoy the wide range of programmes available to them.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore