Peers' encouragement is key

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder, some symptoms of which include excessive exercising and severe restriction of food intake.

People with anorexia practise extreme diets and have very restricted eating patterns. Although they may be underweight, they are afraid of gaining weight.

A big contributing factor is low self-esteem. People with anorexia tend to view themselves as "fat" although they may be underweight.

Social media plays a huge role in anorexia. When people see what the beauty standards are on social media platforms, they may feel that they do not have an ideal body shape.

This causes self-doubt and dissatisfaction with their body, and they put pressure on themselves to meet the social beauty standard.

An important factor in helping those at risk of anorexia is encouragement from peers, as this eating disorder feeds on self-doubt. Giving those around you words of encouragement would make them feel more confident about themselves.

It is essential that you have confidence in yourself too.

Yeap Jia Yun, 14

Year 2 student