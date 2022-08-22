Tackling anorexia

Peers' encouragement is key

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder, some symptoms of which include excessive exercising and severe restriction of food intake.

People with anorexia practise extreme diets and have very restricted eating patterns. Although they may be underweight, they are afraid of gaining weight.

A big contributing factor is low self-esteem. People with anorexia tend to view themselves as "fat" although they may be underweight.

Social media plays a huge role in anorexia. When people see what the beauty standards are on social media platforms, they may feel that they do not have an ideal body shape.

This causes self-doubt and dissatisfaction with their body, and they put pressure on themselves to meet the social beauty standard.

An important factor in helping those at risk of anorexia is encouragement from peers, as this eating disorder feeds on self-doubt. Giving those around you words of encouragement would make them feel more confident about themselves.

It is essential that you have confidence in yourself too.

Yeap Jia Yun, 14

Year 2 student

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2022, with the headline Peers' encouragement is key. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top