Local and foreign talents needed in national team

Based on recent performances, especially across the past two Olympic Games, Straits Times journalist David Lee's opinion that the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) should once again utilise its foreign talent policy to bring in players for the national team rings true (Foreign talent key to medal hopes, Aug 4).

However, I feel that Singapore should not focus only on foreign talent.

I do agree that the STTA may need to introduce fresh foreign talent again in order to compete for medals. Players like Li Jiawei, Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu arguably have the best chances of pulling off an upset against the world's best.

But while foreign talents have managed to attain glory for Singapore table tennis on the international stage in the past two decades, that does not mean that our local talents should be disregarded.

For instance, Izaac Quek topped the Under-15 boys' world ranking list earlier this year. In Tokyo, Clarence Chew was the first local-born male paddler to qualify for the men's singles competition at the Olympics, and put up a commendable showing against players who were ranked much higher than himself.

This suggests that local talents are able to hold their own and have the potential to match higher-tier opponents. By having such local talents present in the national team, it may encourage more Singaporeans - especially youth - to pursue the sport and aim to play at the top level.

Therefore, integrating both foreign and local talents into the national team core is a possible solution. Both groups might be able to learn from each other and develop together as one team, en route to representing the nation at major competitions.

Either way, something has to be done to prevent Singapore's table tennis standards from dropping further, and to give ourselves a shot at competing against the best players and countries in the world.

Henry Choong Kun Lin