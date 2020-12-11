Systems, procedures must be in place to ensure students' well-being

In her letter, Ms Shirley Woon called for a more proactive approach to teach students to protect themselves (Teach students to protect themselves against sex offenders, Dec 7).

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Education's Growing Years sexuality education curriculum, targeted at students from Primary 5 to junior college level, already includes a section on safety and protection from sexual abuse and grooming.

I would argue that the responsibility for preventing sexual misconduct should not fall primarily on victims or students. It must be stressed that just because someone is informed does not mean that this person is immune from unwanted sexual advances or attention.

Education can help students identify potentially dangerous situations and may prevent them from being put in those situations to begin with, but there are many instances where victims of sexual harassment or assault find themselves unable to defend against their assailant or prevent an assault from taking place.

In the case of student-teacher relationships, it can be especially difficult for students to extricate themselves from a difficult situation for fear of angering a teacher who is much older than them and in a significant position of authority.

The suggestion that a personal act of strength or willpower alone is enough to prevent a sexual assault can intensify feelings of guilt in survivors. It implies the damaging idea that a victim of a sex crime simply "didn't do enough", and ignores situations where fighting back may actually place a victim in further danger.

The safety and well-being of students should always be the utmost priority of any educator. Any sex education programme must work with an informed investigation and disciplinary procedure that is standardised and open, and that keeps the interests of victims at heart.

I believe that an expanded sex education programme should teach students about the importance of consent, inform them about sexual harassment and assault, and help them learn how to treat one another with respect.

At the same time, the ultimate responsibility lies with the Ministry of Education and the administrations of educational institutions to create an environment and system where students and victims are knowledgeable and comfortable enough to seek help if any assault occurs.

Paul Leow