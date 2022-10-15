Your picture: Swimming complex

Shower room issues unresolved

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I regularly swim at the Our Tampines Hub Swimming Complex, and have noticed two issues with the shower rooms.

The shower heads (above) spray water in a way that is wasteful, as most of it will not land on the body, and painful for users.

I brought the matter up to staff, but nearly two months later, I was told that the contractor is "still looking into it".

In addition, this contraption (right), presumably a hair-dryer, was installed a few months ago on a wall with no electrical outlet near it. There is another one like it on the wall across from this.

I hope staff can be more judicious in their management of the facilities, especially pertaining to the wastage of water.

Maria Loh Mun Foong

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2022, with the headline Shower room issues unresolved. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top