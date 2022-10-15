Shower room issues unresolved

I regularly swim at the Our Tampines Hub Swimming Complex, and have noticed two issues with the shower rooms.

The shower heads (above) spray water in a way that is wasteful, as most of it will not land on the body, and painful for users.

I brought the matter up to staff, but nearly two months later, I was told that the contractor is "still looking into it".

In addition, this contraption (right), presumably a hair-dryer, was installed a few months ago on a wall with no electrical outlet near it. There is another one like it on the wall across from this.

I hope staff can be more judicious in their management of the facilities, especially pertaining to the wastage of water.

Maria Loh Mun Foong