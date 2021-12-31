Extended closure due to additional repair work

We refer to the letter by Mr Pattathil Madhav Menon, "Swimming complex once again closed" (Dec 24).

We seek Mr Menon's understanding that the extended pool closure was due to additional repair work to the swimming pool filtration system which was not part of recent renovation works to our facility.

The rectification works are in progress and are expected to be completed by the end of next month.

We will ensure all facilities meet the highest safety standards before reopening.

In the meantime, residents may consider alternative ActiveSG swimming complexes at Senja-Cashew in Bukit Panjang, in Bukit Batok and in Woodlands.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore