Reusables promoted over single-use packaging

The National Environment Agency (NEA) agrees with Ms Devi Subhakesan (Collective responsibility needed to overcome cost of sustainable living, Aug 5) that collective responsibility is important in promoting sustainable practices, including in the management of packaging materials and waste.

All packaging, regardless of material type, will impact the environment over its life cycle, from raw materials sourcing, to production and finally to disposal or recycling. Considering the overall impact, biodegradable packaging may not be better for the environment in Singapore's context, as waste that is not recycled is incinerated, not landfilled.

Singapore's approach has therefore been to promote reusables over all types of single-use packaging. For instance, in 2019, NEA launched the nationwide Say Yes to Waste Less campaign to encourage the public to reduce their use of disposables. As part of the campaign, some businesses offered incentives if reusables were used.

In addition, arising from a Citizens' Workgroup recommendation and following extensive consultations, a disposable carrier bag charge will be implemented at large supermarkets in mid-2023. This is to encourage shoppers to bring their own bags and reduce the use of disposable carrier bags.

To focus corporate attention on the packaging they introduce into Singapore and encourage them to reduce it, the Mandatory Packaging Reporting scheme was implemented last year. It will also pave the way for future Extended Producer Responsibility initiatives, where manufacturers and importers will bear a greater responsibility for collecting and recycling used packaging from their products.

One upcoming initiative is the beverage container return scheme, where manufacturers and importers of pre-packaged beverages will finance the collection and recycling of empty beverage containers. A deposit will be included in the price of pre-packaged beverages which will be refunded to consumers upon the return of the empty containers at designated return points.

To support companies in sustainably managing the packaging waste from their products, the Singapore Manufacturing Federation offers workshops and resources through the Packaging Partnership Programme.

We will continue to work with the community and industry to build a greener and more sustainable Singapore, and encourage everyone to do their part in their daily choices.

Cheang Kok Chung

Group Director, Resource and Sustainability Group

National Environment Agency