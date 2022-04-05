How is compensation determined?

My daughter was required to surrender to the Housing Board the flat she had bought with her then boyfriend from the resale market two years ago, as they are not allowed to sell it on the open market.

After they applied to surrender the flat, HDB responded to offer compensation at 95 per cent of the original purchase value. She was later told that HDB had made a mistake and it should be 90 per cent of current market value.

She checked recent transactions and a bank's indicative valuation, and she found that there are big differences in the valuation.

She appealed to HDB for a re-evaluation and offered to pay for her own valuation, but was rejected.

Upon further appeals, she was told that the compensation value is 90 per cent of the valuation amount when she bought the flat two years ago.

We are confused with all the different explanations on how HDB determines the compensation value for such surrendered flats.

We could not find any explanation of how compensation is calculated on HDB's website.

In most cases, surrendering a flat is an unpleasant situation. HDB could help by making the process transparent and less stressful for the owners.

Tan Gek Hong