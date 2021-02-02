Surprised to see dark clothes worn in CNY poster

Chinese New Year is an important holiday for the Chinese, and comes with its own celebration etiquette.

It is generally more pleasant to wear cheerful, brightly coloured clothes during the new year, meant to usher in good luck and prosperity for the coming year.

Many seniors think that dark colours are inauspicious and gloomy, and wearing them during Chinese New Year is a definite no-no.

So I was surprised to see a public official featured in a Chinese New Year greetings poster and banner, wearing dark blue and black.

Wearing dark-coloured clothes seems incompatible with the festive atmosphere.

Conforming to widely held norms ingrained in culture is a good way to respect our elders.

Loong Chik Tong