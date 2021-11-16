Support needed for those who switch to part-time work

I refer to the article "Women who take on caregiving duties need better financial and emotional support: PM Lee" (Sept 18).

I am grateful to my employer for allowing me to move from full-time to part-time work in April so that I can continue to be my mother's main caregiver. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2018.

Early interventions at her daycare centre are conducted to prevent progression of her dementia. As a result, she is still able to carry out her daily living activities with some supervision.

Many households benefit from government subsidies for intermediate and long-term care services. However, the considerable out-of-pocket payment needed for respite and daycare services puts a strain on caregivers.

Going part-time means less money for retirement and for an adult caregiver's children's tertiary education.

Ms Fannie Lim, executive director of charity Daughters of Tomorrow, said she hopes women who have stopped work to be caregivers at home can be given automatic top-ups to their Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts.

I hope such automatic CPF top-ups could also be considered for those who have decided to switch to part-time employment to assume caregiving duties.

One of the points raised in the Lien Foundation report, Care Where You Are, is that greater public and private financing for preventive care and rehabilitative treatment to delay or even reverse frailty would better prepare Singapore for ageing.

Recently published estimates show that home and community care services for the severely disabled can cost around $3,100 per month before subsidies, using Integrated Home and Day Care facilities, including transport and consumables. This is more expensive than the $2,400 median nursing home fees at charity-run nursing homes for the same group of elderly people.

More financial help could be provided to allow the elderly to age gracefully in the community. Healthcare subsidies could be provided to further encourage early intervention and detection of dementia - covering brain scans and blood tests - in the community-dwelling elderly.

Incentives could be provided to caregivers who choose to get their loved ones diagnosed early and use early intervention facilities, such as rehabilitation and occupational therapy, to slow down the progression.

Means testing should not be the only way to determine the level of subsidy a patient is entitled to.

In my own experience, working part-time allows me to have personal time to reflect and help fulfil my caregiver duties better.

I hope the Government and employers will be more supportive of caregivers.

More financial and emotional support could be provided to allow caregivers like me to continue working part-time while taking on caregiving responsibilities.

Low Hui Ngee