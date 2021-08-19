Support ensures childbirth expenses remain affordable

We thank Mr Malcolm Wong Thien Yang for his letter "Restrictive insurance coverage led to hefty hospital bill" (August 6), and congratulate the Wong family on the birth of their child.

The Government provides various support for pregnancy and childbirth expenses, to ensure these remain affordable for Singaporeans to start a family.

At our public hospitals, expectant mothers can receive up to 80 per cent subsidy for their inpatient expenses in public hospitals and up to 70 per cent subsidy for outpatient expenses at specialist outpatient clinics for pre-delivery care and delivery.

In addition, MediShield Life covers the majority of subsidised care in public hospitals, including inpatient treatments for serious pregnancy and delivery-related complications.

All Singapore citizen babies are also automatically covered by MediShield Life from birth.

Parents can also tap their MediSave to offset their pre-delivery, delivery and other hospitalisation expenses, up to withdrawal limits.

We note that Mr and Mrs Wong have opted for care at a private hospital.

In such instances, couples will need to ensure that they have appropriate private insurance coverage, and bear in mind that coverage varies among Integrated Shield Plans and private maternity insurance.

All Singapore citizen babies also automatically receive a $4,000 MediSave grant for newborns, which can be used for their healthcare expenses.

The Government will continue to review and improve healthcare assurance for young families and support Singaporeans' marriage and parenthood aspirations.

Cham Dao Song

Director (Finance Policy)

Healthcare Finance Division

Ministry of Health