Supermarkets should give a fixed number for free before charging

News that charges might be imposed on the issuance of disposable plastic carrier bags at supermarkets here may cause concern among consumers (Supermarkets may charge for disposable bags in future, April 11).

Most shoppers agree it is imperative to do their part by cutting down on the use of plastic bags in the interests of our environment.

But the recent proposal to tentatively charge five cents or 10 cents per bag or transaction comes across as rather draconian.

Instead, it would be more tenable if a quota is imposed, with, say, a maximum of five plastic bags given free to every customer whenever he purchases groceries. Thereafter, a nominal charge could be levied for every additional bag.

There is a need to adopt a balanced approach for this matter. This would take less of a toll on customers, especially those from more humble households.

Ideally, any proceeds arising from the sale of plastic bags should be used by supermarkets to subsidise certain commodities or grocery items.

Teo Kok Seah