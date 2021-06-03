Bouquets: Kindness

Supermarket staff went out of their way to help

  • Published
    36 min ago

I would like to thank the staff of FairPrice supermarket in Serangoon Central for showing care and concern for my sister and me.

When we were at the supermarket on Monday, my sister felt faint and light-headed.

I made her sit on the floor to prevent her from falling. A packer, Madam Kamala, quickly brought a chair for my sister, and a shopper helped her onto it.

When my brother-in-law came to pick us up, another packer (I did not get his name) helped to push our heavy trolley, and Madam Kamala helped my sister to the car.

Kudos to all who went out of their way to help us.

Emily Lee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 03, 2021, with the headline 'Supermarket staff went out of their way to help'. Subscribe
