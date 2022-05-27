Supermarket promo

Easy to get around buying limit

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I refer to the report, "10% discount on 4 cooking oil products at FairPrice from today" (May 25).

Supermarket chain FairPrice limits the offer to each customer buying two bottles of cooking oil.

But this limit is easy for customers to get around as people can go to different FairPrice outlets or ask family members to make the purchase. So I don't think that FairPrice's buying restriction, as worded, will let it achieve its stated aim of allowing as many households as possible to benefit from this initiative.

Cynthia Ponnana

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 27, 2022, with the headline Easy to get around buying limit. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top