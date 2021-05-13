Suggestions on how to manage health insurance costs

Subsidies for public healthcare services and the 3Ms (MediSave, MediShield, MediFund) have gone a long way in supporting Singapore's healthcare demand.

However, the consumer price index for healthcare has more than doubled in value since 1990.

Coupled with the double whammy of an ageing population and lower replacement rates, the situation here does raise concern about inflation of healthcare costs.

Incentivising policyholders to use panel doctors is among the measures the insurance industry has implemented to address overcharging, overservicing and overconsumption of healthcare services.

This issue surfaced recently in the tussle between the Singapore Medical Association and the Life Insurance Association, culminating in the Ministry of Health appointing a committee to address health insurance issues.

Patients rarely have any negotiating power or avenue for recourse with insurers or doctors.

Though studying whether Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurance can be made fully portable is a step in the right direction, it is disconcerting that this could result in "significantly higher premiums".

Some cost containment strategies that can be explored include:

• Transferring the IP portfolio to a single, not-for-profit entity. Perhaps more actuarial assessments could be done to reduce premiums and prevent duplication of resources by the current seven IP insurers.

• Simplification of universal healthcare is especially pertinent, considering that IP management expenses are outpacing that of gross premiums collected. Though no healthcare system is perfect, Taiwan's universal healthcare model can be referenced.

• Expanding panels to include all, instead of a select 20 per cent to 25 per cent, of the private specialists, excluding those with an adverse track record.

• Reinforcing insurance utility in a responsible manner via the tracking of electronic health records. Infographics and reminders of patients' healthcare treatments vis-a-vis their claim limits could be accessible via Singpass or HealthHub.

• Implementing value-based healthcare. Value-based healthcare is a healthcare delivery model in which providers, including hospitals and physicians, are paid based on patient health outcomes. Although no country has fully implemented this model, some elements can be a useful theoretical framework for policymakers in the post-pandemic era. Though esoteric, if the goal is to ensure people stay healthy and reduce hospitalisation stays, such a model could result in more prudent insurance utility. If patients are in a position to benchmark their personal health, claim limits and insurance utilisation, they could be in a better position to manage not only their personal health, but also that of their family members.

• Protecting patients' interests in cases of dispute resolution. Knowledge and information asymmetry often put patients at a disadvantage, but electronic health records can be stored and accessed by independent assessors when disputes occur.

Taken together with adequate protection of patients' interests, these steps may go towards the right-sizing of their IP claims without driving up healthcare and its associated costs, both in restructured and private hospitals.

Wong Sheng Min