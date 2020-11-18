Such a pleasure to be at MacRitchie

One morning, while on my way home from the Lornie Trail at MacRitchie Reservoir Park, I heard the sound of an erhu from afar. I sauntered over to a pavilion where I was serenaded by a man playing a familiar, popular Chinese tune, Love Without End, from my childhood days.

I was mesmerised by his performance and stayed on to enjoy the free music in the park.

His repertoire included Chinese oldies, more contemporary songs such as The Moon Represents My Heart, and many other familiar tunes whose titles I cannot recall.

Many Western pop songs were also on his playlist and I enjoyed the tune La Paloma.

It felt almost euphoric being close to nature, with the open space and greenery, the morning breeze and sunshine.

It was a pleasure to be in the park with free music.

Chin Kee Thou