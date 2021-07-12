Subscription details are in app, bill and service agreement

We thank Ms Beatrice Kwan Li Hung for her feedback (Contract terms changed without notice, July 7) and the opportunity to address her concerns. We have since contacted her and resolved the matter with her.

Ms Kwan upgraded to fibre TV in June 2019. The subscription plan then included an add-on channel as well as complimentary fibre broadband access as a promotion for two years.

Notifications about available renewal promotions were sent to Ms Kwan before the service contract expired last month.

We wish to clarify that Ms Kwan's bill was in order.

Following the end of her contract, the promotion had lapsed and the usual rates of the service applied.

Separately, Ms Kwan realised that she was subscribed to the add-on channel only when she spoke to our customer care officer last month.

She had not been able to access the channel due to technical difficulties related to the set-top box. We regret the inconvenience this caused her.

We take this opportunity to let our customers know that details of their subscription plans are available in several ways, including the My StarHub app, service agreement and monthly bill.

The My StarHub app and StarHub Online Store are accessible 24/7 for customers to check and pay bills, recontract or sign up for services, monitor data usage, manage add-on services and more.

Customers can also browse account, billing, products and services and device-related frequently asked questions on StarHub's website for more information.

For technical or service-related assistance, consumers can reach StarHub through chat services WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger or e-mail, among other options such as the customer care hotline and retail shops.

We assure our customers that StarHub takes their feedback seriously and intends to provide the best customer service they deserve.

Cassie Fong

Assistant Vice-President, Corporate Communications and Sustainability

StarHub